19 killed in Indonesia nightclub clash

Jakarta, Jan 25 (IANS) Nineteen people were found dead in a nightclub, which caught fire, following a clash between two community groups in Sorong city of Indonesia's West Papua province on Tuesday, a police spokesman said.



Provincial Police Spokesman Senior Commissioner Adam Erwindi said the clash started at midnight in the Double O Executive Karaoke & Club, killing one person, and then it continued before the building caught fire, reports Xinhua news agency.



"After the clash, it was found 18 other bodies inside the building. So the total casualty is 19 people," the police officer told local Metro TV in a live broadcast, adding several others were wounded.



The television footage showed several cars were burned outside the nightclub.



--IANS

ksk/

