182 new cases as Covid surges in J&K

Srinagar, Nov 25 (IANS) New cases continued to record an upward trend in Jammu and Kashmir as 182 people tested positive during the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.



A health official said of the 182 new positive cases, 33 were from Jammu division and 149 from Kashmir division, taking the total number of positive cases to 3,36,063.



At least 160 patients have recovered, and they have been discharged from various hospitals including 32 from Jammu Division and 128 from Kashmir Division.



No new case of Mucormycosis has been reported on Thursday.



A total of 52,369 doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across Jammu and Kashmir to 1,64,37,255.



