18 troopers killed in 13 fratricide cases since 2018: CRPF

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) The Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) on Tuesday said that a total of 13 cases of fratricidal killings have occurred since 2018 till date, leaving 18 personnel dead.



This includes the deaths of six CRPF jawans in the incident that took place in Chhattisgarh on Monday.



According to the officials, two cases were reported in 2018 wherein two security personnel were killed, three cases were reported each in 2019 and 2020, with five personnel each killed in both years, and 2021, five such cases were reported till date, leaving six dead.



A CRPF spokesperson said that a court of enquiry has been constituted in the Sukma incident and details of the incidents are being collected to ascertain how and why constable Reetesh Ranjan took the step.



He also said that the accused has no past history of erratic behaviour and he was transferred to 79 Battalion located in Srinagar from Chhattisgarh, and was to leave for a vacation before joining the new posting.



The spokesman said that there is a proper mechanism for counselling jawans and recently CRPF Director General Kuldeep Singh has ordered that regular visits of officers from Inspector General level to second in command for regular interactions with the jawans through the Company Havildar Major (CHM) for proper communication with all personnel. This is mandatory to these officers and they also have to offer counselling, if needed.



About the suicide by the CRPF trooper in Jammu and Kashmir, he said that the jawan concerned was counselled by his second in command and after that he seemed to be better after the session but unfortunately he went in depression again and committed suicide in the night.



Officials admitted that in such cases, a buddy should have been attached to him to keep eye on his activities.



The spokesman also said that tecently, the DG has instructed to hire trained counsellors who could counsel not only personnel but also to train the mid-level officers like CHM and Inspector who can communicate with the troopers efficiently, especially in the high-risk areas like Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand.



He also said that the families of the deceased will be getting all the compensation as their ward was killed in the line of duty and one eligible member may get employment in the force on compassionate grounds.



--IANS

ams/vd