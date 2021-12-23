18 Indian referees selected in FIFA's International list for 2022

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) As many as 18 Indian referees have been selected in the FIFA Refereeing International list for 2022, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Thursday.



As per AIFF, the extensive list includes officials who are qualified to be referees and assistant referees.



Notably, members of the list are eligible to officiate at the international level. The selection for the annual list is made through the nominations sent by FIFA member countries and the officials are required to clear a fitness test and medical examination.



Out of the selected 18 Indians, four are women (two referees and two assistant referees), and 14 are men (six referees and eight assistant referees).



List of selected Indian officials



Men referees: Tejas Nagvenkar, Srikrishna Coimbatore Ramaswamy, Rowan Arumughan, Crystal John, Pranjal Banerjee, Venkatesh Ramachandran.



Men assistant referees: Sumanta Dutta, Antony Abraham, Tony Joseph Louis, Vairamuthu Parasuraman, Samar Pal, Kennedy Sapam, Arun Sasidharan Pillai, Asit Kumar Sarkar.



Women referees: Ranjita Devi Tekcham, Kanika Barman.



Women assistant referees: Uvena Fernandes, Ri-iohlang Dhar.



--IANS



--avn