179 pending fines worth Rs 42K for traffic violations, Hyd man flees again

Hyderabad, Dec 7 (IANS) A man escaped leaving behind his motorbike after the traffic police in Hyderabad caught him for some violation and found that the two-wheeler had 179 'challans' (Fines) worth over Rs 42,000 pending for the last seven years.



The incident occurred in the Moosarambagh area under the limits of Kachiguda traffic police station on Monday evening.



The vehicle was found parked in the carriage way by a sub-inspector. While issuing Rs 250 challan, the police officer was shocked to find that the vehicle had a large number of challans pending since 2015. He took the printout and asked the rider to pay all the penalties. The total amount worked out to Rs 42,475.



According to Kachiguda traffic inspector Srinivas, the rider fled leaving behind his vehicle. The bike is registered in the name of P. Rathnaiah, a resident of Medak district.



The bike (AP23M9895) had challans pending since January 9, 2015. The rider was fined for various violations, including triple riding, wrong side driving, not wearing a helmet. Majority of the challans were for not wearing helmet.



In June, the traffic police in Hyderabad had caught a two-wheeler owner, who had 132 challans worth Rs 36,185 pending against him for violating traffic rules for the last four years.



The police had seized the vehicle as the rider failed to pay the penalty amount pending against him since 2018.



--IANS

ms/dpb





