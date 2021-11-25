17 liquor bottles seized from BJP leader's agency in Patna

Patna, Nov 25 (IANS) Patna Police have seized 17 bottles of India made foreign liquor from the premises of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader on Thursday morning.



BJP leader Nilesh Mukhiya is the owner of a soft drink agency in Digha locality. A joint team of Patna police and excise department raided the soft drink agency and arrested half a dozen employees. The police said Mukhiya managed to escape from the spot.



"We have conducted the raid after we received specific information. The liquor bottles were found from the office cabin of Nilesh Mukhiya, who was present at the time of the raid. When we started searching in the cabin, he managed to escape from the premises. We did the videography of the raid," said R.K. Verma, an investigating officer of this case.



"An FIR under Liquor Prohibition Act was registered in Digha police station. Raids are on to arrest the BJP leader," the police official added.



Nilesh Mukhiya is an influential person who has close links with a number of BJP Ministers.



He contested the election of Deputy Mayor in 2020 and his wife is a ward councillor of Digha area of Patna.



