17 J&K cadre IPS officers being promoted

Jammu, Feb 8 (IANS) Seventeen IPS officers are likely to get promoted to various higher ranks in Jammu and Kashmir after the joint departmental promotion committee (DPC) holds its meeting on Wednesday.



Official sources said two IPS officers will be promoted to the rank of director general of police (DGP). These are Hemant Kumar Lohia and Pankaj Saxena. Both of them belong to the J&K cadre and are presently on central deputation.



Four IGPs will get the higher rank of additional DGPs. These include Alok Kumar, Viplav Kumar Choudhary, Vijay Kumar and Garib Dass. Of these, Viplav Kumar is on deputation to NIA. All of these are direct recruits of the 1997 batch of IPS.



Five DIGs being promoted as IGPs include Uttam Chand, Vidhi Kumar Birdi, Keshav Ram, Atul Kumar Goel and Bhim Sen Tuti.



Of these, Vidhi Kumar Birdi and Keshav Ram are on central deputation while Bhim Sen Tuti is on study leave to the UK.



Three SSPs tipped to be promoted as DIGs include Tejinder Singh, presently on deputation to NIA, Abdul Jabbar, presently officiating as DIG south Kashmir Anantnag range and Udaybhaskar Billa, presently officiating as DIG north Kashmir Baramulla range.



Selection Grade of IPS has been proposed in favour of three IPS officers of 2009 batch on completion of 13 years of qualifying service.



They include lmtiaz Ismail Parray, SSP Crime Branch Kashmir, Shailendra Rajesh Mishra and Rahul Malik, both presently on central deputation.



The DPC meeting to be held on Wednesday will be chaired by chief secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta. Members of the committee include Umang Narula, Advisor to Lt. Governor of Ladakh, Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary Home Department J&K, Secretary Home Department Ladakh, Director General of Police (DGP) J&K Dilbag Singh and Additional Director General of Police (Head of the Police Force), Ladakh S.S. Khandarey.



--IANS

sq/dpb