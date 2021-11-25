162 fined in Gurugram for not following anti-pollution measures

Gurugram, Nov 25 (IANS) The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has fined 162 people for not following the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) issued by the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority.



The individuals have been fined after they were found to be involved in the burning of garbage, throwing debris, carrying out dust-blowing activities, spreading garbage, transporting construction materials, debris and garbage without cover, burning tandoor and doing construction activities despite the ban.



A total fine of Rs 17.14 lakh has been imposed on them.



These penalties include Rs 4.95 lakh challan against 44 people for throwing debris, Rs 8.32 lakh challan against 70 people for blowing dust, and Rs 1.20 lakh challan against 19 people for dumping garbage.



Besides, Rs 76,000 challan slapped against 12 people for uncovered construction material, garbage and debris transport, Rs 1.51 lakh challans against 9 persons for carrying out construction activities despite the ban, Rs 25,000 challan against 5 for burning tandoor and Rs 15,000 challan against 3 persons for burning garbage.



"Division wise and zone wise teams are working to ensure the cradle of GRAP in the MCG area. Monitoring is being done on those who disobey the GRAP and challans are being made according to the rules of those who do pollution-enhancing activities," Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, Commissioner, MCG, said.



Water is being sprinkled on the roads and trees to prevent dust from spreading into the air.



"A total of 30 tankers and eight fire engines are engaged for this purpose. Treated water from the sewerage treatment plant is being used for sprinkling. The cleaning of roads is being done mechanically and 13 sweeping machines are functioning in the corporation area," he said.



