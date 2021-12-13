16 killed in Nigeria road accident

Lagos, Dec 13 (IANS) At least 16 people have been killed after the bus in which they were travelling collided with a truck on a highway in Nigeria's Bauchi state, the police said on Monday.



The accident took place in Bambal village on Sunday evening, Yusuf Abdullahi, commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Bauchi, said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.



All 16 passengers on board the bus lost their lives in the crash, he said.



"The bus burst into flames after it ran into the truck, and no one survived the crash," he said, blaming the crash on speeding.



Road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad roads and reckless driving.



