154 illegal appointments found in health department in J&K's Bandipora

Srinagar, Feb 7 (IANS) Officials of the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) said on Monday that around 154 illegal appointments have been found in the health department in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.



The officials of DHSK had last week said over 2200 illegal appointments have been found in Kashmir division.



"Of these, 154 illegal appointments have been found in Bandipora district.



"61 of these have been found in Gurez block, 53 in Hajin block, 28 in Bandipora block and 12 in district hospital Bandipora. Data submitted to chief medical officer Bandipora by the concerned block medical officers and the district hospital Bandipora have revealed these fake appointments.



"The directorate has asked all the chief medical officers in Kashmir division to collect data from various block medical officers to find out the exact number of fake appointments made in various districts", health department officials said.



