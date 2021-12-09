15-month protest has harmed farmers' interests, says BJP leader

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) The BJP on Thursday welcomed Samyukt Kisan Morcha's (SKM) decision to end the 15-month agitation against the now scrapped farm laws at the Delhi borders saying instead of benefitting the farmers, the protest has harmed their interests.



BJP Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh and former president of BJP Kisan Morcha Vijaypal Singh Tomar told IANS that the repeal of three farm laws has slowed down the process of doubling farmer's income. "The laws were brought in to increase the farmers income on the line of Modi government's commitment to double their income. Now with the repeal of three farm laws the process has been slowed. The Modi government will now find other ways to help them," he said.



He claimed the majority of farmers had neither participated nor were in favour of the protest. "Majority of farmers know the benefit of three farm laws and they did not support the protest. They continued to work at theirs farm which resulted in record produce of Rabi and Kharif crops, highest in the last 10 years. If farmers are protesting for over a year, then how did the country report record produce," Tomar asked.



Almost after 15 months of their agitation on three farm laws which were now repealed by Parliament, the SKM announced that they are suspending their protests after positive assurances from the government on their demands but said a review would be taken on January 15.



"We are happy with the letter from the government. We plan to celebrate our win and return from the camp sites at Delhi borders and other locations on December 11, one of the SKM leaders Yudhvir Singh said.



--IANS

