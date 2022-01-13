14th round of India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting held

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) The 14th round of the India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side. Representatives from the defence and foreign affairs establishments of the two sides were present at the meeting. The two sides had a frank and in-depth exchange of views for the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector, informed the ministry of external affairs in a statement.



Both sides agreed to follow the guidance provided by the Leaders and work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest. It was noted that this would help in restoration of peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector and enable progress in bilateral relations.



The two sides also agreed to consolidate on the previous outcomes and take effective efforts to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector including during winter. They agreed to stay in close contact and maintain a dialogue via military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest. In this context it was also agreed that the next round of the Commanders' talks should be held at the earliest.



