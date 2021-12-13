148, including 20 new athletes, included in first list of TOPS for 2024 Games

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) A total of 148, including 20 new athletes in seven Olympic and six Paralympic disciplines, have been identified for support under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) at a meeting of the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) of Sports Ministry here on Monday.



The MOC approved lists in cycling, sailing, shooting, swimming, table tennis, weightlifting, and wrestling as well as para-sports (archery, athletics, badminton, shooting, swimming, table tennis).



Archery, athletics, badminton, boxing, equestrian, fencing, golf, gymnastics, judo, rowing, and tennis will be taken up in the next meeting later this month.



Although the planning and preparation for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris started much earlier, the MOC meeting marks the formal start of the shortened Olympic cycle. As many as seven athletes have earned elevation from the Khelo India Scheme and are among the new inductees to the TOPS Development Group.



The recently-reconstituted MOC, which includes seven former athletes as new members, offered suggestions for preparations for the Paris Olympic Games so that India can build on the gains of Tokyo 2020 where Indians won seven medals.



The lists of athletes for the TOPS Core and Development Groups were collectively drawn up by the TOPS team and the respective National Sports Federations.



--IANS



inj/bsk