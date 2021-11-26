14 Oppn parties to boycott Constitution Day function in Parliament

New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) On the occasion of Constitution day, 14 opposition parties have decided to boycott the function after the Congress reached out to like-minded parties alleging that the government was not following the Constitution. The President and Prime Minister are scheduled to address the function in the central hall on Friday.



Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, "Post Independence many all over the world predicted that Indian democracy will not survive & yet here we are because of the Constitution which binds us "we the people of India"; no one should ever be allowed to dilute, weaken or fail our Constitution."



Not only the Congress but the NCP too decided to boycott the function. Majeed Memon of the NCP said, "BJP leaders want to celebrate Constitution Day in Central Hall with all solemnity and respect to the Constitution of India. It is a mockery to do so when they don't follow it on the ground."



The Congress had reached out to the opposition parties on this. Parties, including Trinamool, Left, Samajwadi party, RJD, Shiv Sena, IUML, DMK, the NCP and others followed suit.



The opposition alleged that the Centre was not adhering to the Constitution, but has been making a mockery by bypassing Parliament not evolving consensus on issues.



President Ram Nath Kovind will be the Chief guest on the Constitution Day on Friday at the Central Hall of Parliament House. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the gathering and Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also address.



