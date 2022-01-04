14 killed in China landslide

Beijing, Jan 4 (IANS) At least 14 people were killed in a landslide that hit Bijie city in China's Guizhou province, local authorities said on Tuesday.



The landslide took place at a construction site at around 7 p.m. on Monday, according to the municipal government of Bijie.



As of 2.05 p.m. Tuesday, a total of 17 people had been found, of whom 14 were confirmed dead while three others are undergoing treatment in the hospital, reports Xinhua news agency.



The three injured are in stable condition, according to the municipal government.



Rescue work has been completed and the cause of the incident is still under investigation.



--IANS

ksk/

