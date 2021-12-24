13 new Omicron cases mount Gujarat's tally to 43

Gandhinagar, Dec 24 (IANS) Gujarat on Friday reported 13 new Omicron cases, taking the state's tally of the new Covid variant to 43.



Of the new cases, 7 were reported from Vadodara, followed by 3 in Kheda, 2 in Ahmedabad and 1 in Anand.



The patients infected with Omicron had returned from the UK, Tanzania, Zambia, the UAE and Nigeria. Of the total 43 cases in the state, 8 have been discharged after testing negative.



The state also reported 98 fresh Covid-19 cases and 3 deaths in the 24 hours ending 5 p.m. on Friday against 69 recoveries. The state presently has 694 active Covid cases, of which 8 are on ventilator support.



Ahmedabad reported most Covid cases on Friday at 32, followed by Surat (18), Vadodara (10), Rajkot (7), Kutch (6), Valsad (5), Kheda and Rajkot (3 each), Navsari, Sabarkantha, Vadodara, Gandhinagar and Junagadh (2 each), and Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gir Somnath and Surat (1 each).



During the day, over 1.75 lakh doses of Covid vaccine were administered, taking the total count statewide so far above 8.80 crore.



