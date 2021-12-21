13 more Indian fishermen from TN arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Chennai, Dec 21 (IANS) Thirteen more Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu -- seven from Myladuthurai, and six from Pudukottai were detained by Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).



The fishermen were detained on Monday evening.



The fishermen according to state fisheries department had ventured into sea from Jagadapattinam fishing harbour in two mechanized trawlers.



The fishermen were taken to Sri Lanka for questioning after they were fishing in the periphery of the IMBL.



This takes the total number of fishermen detained by the Sri Lankan authorities to 68 with 55 being arrested and remanded in judicial custody till December 31.



On Saturday (December 18), 55 fishermen were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy allegedly for entering into Sri Lankan waters.



