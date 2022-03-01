12-yr-old boy shot at in Bihar's Araria district

Patna, March 1 (IANS) A 12-year-boy was shot at by his uncle in Bihar's Araria district on Tuesday. After being rushed to the local primary health centre, the boy has been referred to Purnea for further treatment.



The incident occurred when Amit Jha, the victim, was playing cricket outside his home in Ramai village under Forbesganj police station in Araria.



The family members immediately rescued the victim and took him to the primary health centre in Forbesganj, where doctors referred him to Purnea for further treatment.



Ram Pukar Singh, the SDPO of Forbisganj, said that Dheeraj Jha, the accused, is on the run and efforts are on to nab him.



"The victim was playing cricket outside his home when Dheeraj arrived and opened fire on him. The victim sustained gunshot injuries on his right shoulder. After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot," Singh said.



Jha has a criminal background. He was serving a jail term in a criminal case and was recently released on bail.



Meanwhile, some eyewitnesses said that the accused was checking his illegal pistol which went off accidently.



