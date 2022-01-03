12 months 12 celebrities 12 outfits

By Olivia Sarkar

New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANSlife) We're all set to say our final goodbyes to 2021. For a year, the 12 leading ladies of Bollywood had their own fashion list. Here's a collection of looks to lust after throughout the year.





Deepika Padukone



Deepika Padukone was on a roll this year, dominating the fashion charts. The actress never fails to impress, whether it's with her airport looks, red carpet looks, or even when she's going out to dinner.



Alia Bhatt



Alia Bhatt, too, offered us some great looks in 2021, whether she was attending a friend's wedding or a dinner date.



Ananya Panday



In terms of fashion, Ananya Panday had an experimental year. The diva had her fair share of hits and misses throughout the year, but she managed to win hearts with ensembles that complimented her sporty image.



Janhvi Kapoor



Janhvi Kapoor didn't just wear figure-flattering sarees and dresses; she also looked great in white denim. It gave her outfit a little more oomph.



Kareena Kapoor Khan



The Bollywood Bebo, Kareena Kapoor Khan has had a busy year. She didn't miss out on the opportunity to dress up during her pregnancy, earning her the title of maternity fashionista.



Kiara Advani



Kiara Advani, the Shershaah actress, looked stunning in practically every outfit she donned this year. The diva wore desi costumes everywhere she went, from airports to promotional events and red carpet premieres. Throughout the year, she slayed in pantsuits, co-ord sets and coats with equal swag.



Kangana Ranaut



She solely looked stunning in co-ord pieces and desi ensembles this year, another diva who made it through 2021 without a single fashion faux pas. Kangana Ranaut, Bollywood's Drama Queen, nailed it with her Saree outfit.



Shilpa Shetty Kundra



We weren't shocked when Shilpa Shetty chose a ruffle dress, which made us all fall in love with a ruffle all over again, given her propensity for dramatic costumes. Her hourglass shape was well accentuated by all of her clothes.



Kriti Sanon



Always willing to try new looks, Kriti Sanon experimented with a variety of styles, but she crushed her go-to-the-gym look in a black set of gym clothing, which caught the attention of fans because of how effortlessly she carried off the look.



Taapsee Pannu



Taapsee Pannu wore it all this year, from glitter to sequins. Her best looks, on the other hand, are clearly the ensembles that flatter her form. She looked adorable in a knee-length skirt with a high neck that completed her vacation style.



Ileana D'Cruz



Ileana D'Cruz, the stunning diva who loves to flaunt her sexiness in every outfit, experimented with her appearance by pairing a tie-knotted top with a long skirt, which enticed her followers to try something new this season.



Anushka Sharma



Another diva, Anushka Sharma, provides us with another cause to think, "Why not Dangris?" it can be back in the closet. She wore her Dangri so well that we can't help but fall in love with Dangris all again.



--IANS

tb/





