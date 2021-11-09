12 lakh farmers benefit from paddy procurement in KMS 2021-22: Centre

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) The Centre on Tuesday said that it has procured over 210 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy from 13 states during kharif marketing season (KMS) 2021-22 till Monday.



The Department of Food and Public Distribution (F&PD) under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said it procured over 209.52 LMT paddy during KMS 2021-22 from the procuring states and UTs like Chandigarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Telangana, Rajasthan, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Bihar.



As a result of this, about 11.57 lakh farmers have benefitted with minimum support price (MSP) value of Rs 41,066.80 crore, a release from the Ministry said.



The paddy procurement is progressing smoothly during KMS 2021-22 at MSP from farmers, as was done in previous years, the government said.



