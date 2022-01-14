12 African nationals with expired visas apprehended in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) The crackdown against African nationals residing illegally in the national capital continued with the Delhi Police apprehending 12 more foreigners with expired visas in the past three days, an official said here on Friday



According to the official, a police team of the Dwarka district apprehended the African nationals during four separate operations. They have been identified as Peace Ugbedeojo Kadiri, Caroline Oganna Eyioko, Mercy Silver Kamah, Onyeka Chika Amurie, Emmanuel Okeke, Stephen Mansiki Nnorom, Samuel Chigozie Okechukwu, Chinonye Franklin Chidiob, Uchechukwu Edwin Okeke, Paul Emera Ekeleme, Johnson Nnoruka and Emmanuel Nwokemodo.



"After verification of their credentials, it was found that they were overstaying in India without a valid visa," the official said. They were produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) along with their original passports. The FRRO has ordered their deportation.



The Dwarka district police had recently launched 'Operation Varchasva' to make Dwarka area crime-free. Since the launch of the operation, several gangsters, snatchers, and robbers have been arrested within a small period of time.



The police are also keeping a tab on foreign nationals living here illegally. Pertinently, some African nationals living in and around the national capital are involved in the illicit drug trade and are being regularly caught by the police.



A Delhi Police official said that the number of African nationals looking for money-earning opportunities is increasing in the national capital. The Uttam Nagar Police Station area has a mixed population of approximately 3.75 lakh. A lot of African nationals, looking are residing here with fake or expired visas, he added.



"There are also cases under the NDPS Act registered against them for supplying drugs to locals and people from other areas. Additionally, a few cases of cyber fraud have also surfaced in which these Africans are allegedly involved," the official said.



The 12 African nationals have been sent to the detention centre at Lampur Border.



