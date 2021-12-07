12 African nationals with expired visas apprehended in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 7 (IANS) Amid an ongoing crackdown against foreign nationals residing in the national capital illegally, the Delhi Police have apprehended 12 Africans with expired visas, an official said here on Tuesday.



According to the official, a police team of the Dwarka district apprehended the 12 Africans in two separate operations.



The culprits have been identified as Fidelis Nnadozie Imafidon, Cletus Iweriebor, Saturday Okhale Oligbi, Orakwube Paul Nwachukwu, Kingsley Uche Osuji, Augustine Ogochukwu Okafor, Oumar Diaby, Ogbonna Remigius Nwabuisi, Jude Okeke, Maxwell Obagha, Karim Syylla and Gift Ameze Omoruyi.



"After verification of their credentials, it was found they were overstaying in India without a valid visa," the official said.



They were produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Officers (FRRO) along with their original passports after which the FRRO ordered their deportation on Monday.



Recently, the Dwarka district police launched 'Operation Varchasva' in their mission to make the area crime-free.



Since the launch, several gangsters, snatchers and robbers have been arrested in a small period of time. The police are also keeping a tab on illegally staying foreigners in the area.



Pertinently, some African nationals living in and around the national capital are involved in the illicit drug trade and are being regularly caught by the police.



According to a Delhi Police official, the growing number of African nationals are looking for money-earning opportunities in the national capital. Uttam Nagar police station has a mixed population of approx 3.75 lakh.



A lot of African nationals are residing in the area and some of them are living here with fake/expired visas.



"There are also cases of the NDPS Act registered against them for supplying drugs to locals and people from other areas. In addition, a few cyber fraud cases have also surfaced in which African nationals are involved," the official added.



Meanwhile, all the 12 foreigners have been sent to the detention centre at Lumpur.



