11-yr-old TN boy, hit by stray CISF bullet, dies

Chennai, Jan 3 (IANS) An 11-year-old boy, who was shot accidentally by a bullet from the shooting range of the CISF in Tamil Nadu's Pudukottai district, succumbed to his injuries in a hospital on Monday.



Pugazhendhi, after being hit in the head by the stray bullet at a distance of 2km from the shooting range while he was at his grandparents' residence on Thursday, was rushed to the Pudukottai medical college hospital and after his condition turned critical, to the Thanjavur medical college.



The bullet was surgically removed from the head of the boy.



The Pudukottai district administration had ordered the shutting down of the shooting range temporarily till an assessment of the incident is done.



--IANS

aal/vd











