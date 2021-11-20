11-yr-old Hindu boy sexually assaulted, murdered in Pak on World Children's Day

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) While the world observes 'World Children's Day', an 11-year-old Hindu boy was sexually assaulted and brutally murdered in Pakistan Sindh, Express Tribune reported.



His body was found on Saturday in Babarloi town in Khairpur Mir. According to family members, the boy, Kaana Sachdev, went missing on Friday evening and his body was later found in an abandoned house within the limits of the Babarloi police station.



"The entire family was busy in Guru Nanak's birthday events. We do not know how the child went missing. He was found dead in the house at 11 p.m.," Raj Kumar, a relative of the child told The Express Tribune.



"He was a grade five student, and was born in 2011," Kumar said, adding that the whole area was gripped by fear after the horrific incident, the report said.



Soon after the incident, police and local representatives of the Child Protection Authority shifted the body to Civil Hospital Sukkur for a postmortem examination.



The SHO of the Babarloi police station said that the boy was strangled to death before the culprits sexually assaulted him.



"We have arrested two men, one of whom has confessed to the crime," he stated.



Zubair Mahar of Child Protection Authority Sukkur said that there were also torture marks on the minor's body, the report added.



"I got the call from the Hindu community's Mukhi at 12 a.m. who informed us about the incident. We coordinated with police and shifted the body to civil hospital," he stated adding that it was the second such incident in the last few weeks.



"A short while ago, a minor girl from the Hindu community in Saleh Pat, Sukkur district, went missing. The police have also announced Rs 2.5 million reward for her recovery, but it has all been in vain," he said.



Earlier this week Rawalpindi police arrested a schoolteacher suspected of sexually abusing a seven-year-old girl at a school.



--IANS

san/skp/