100% vaccination completed in 8 districts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 19 (IANS) Rajasthan has accomplished the task of 100 per cent vaccination in eight districts of the state, officials said on Wednesday.



The state shall touch the 100 per cent vaccination target soon, said Rajasthan Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena adding that 100 per cent vaccination target has been achieved in districts including Jaipur I and II, Hanumangarh, Chittorgarh, Sikar, Udaipur, Pratapgarh and Bundi districts of the state.



In 14 districts including Tonk, Jaisalmer, Nagaur, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Jhalawar, Rajsamand, Jodhpur, Baran, Churu, Sriganganagar, Ajmer, Alwar and Sawai Madhopur districts of the state, vaccination has been done ranging from 90 to 99 per cent.



Instructions have already been given to the medical officers across the state for 100 per cent vaccination by January 31, said Meena.



He further said that more than 60 per cent vaccination took place in 17 days for the adolescent group.



Youngsters in the age group of 15 to 18 showed tremendous enthusiasm towards vaccination and in just 17 days, more than 60 per cent of the youth got the first dose of the vaccine, he added.



--IANS

