100 cr vax is Diwali of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) After India achieved 100 crore vaccination against Covid, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said it is Diwali for Atmanirbhar Bharat. He said, the country was able to achieve this landmark because of the firm determination of PM Modi.



The Health Minister released a theme song and a film to mark the occasion of achieving 100 cr vaccination milestone from the historic Red Fort. Releasing the song, 'Mere Bharat Ka Vishwas hai, sabka sath sabka sabka prayas hai, Bharat ka Tikakaran likh rha nya itihas hai', the minister said that 100 crore vaccination is the result of collective efforts of all countrymen and the firm determination of Prime Minister Modi.



Earlier, after India achieved the 100 crore vaccination milestone on Thursday morning, the minister said, "India has created history by crossing 100 cr marks of vaccination milestone. It is a feeling of confidence of the countrymen".



A 225-foot-long monumental national flag made by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), which was unveiled earlier in Leh, has been displayed at the Red Fort to celebrate 100 crore Covid-19 vaccination. The KVIC made 150 feet tricolour weighing 1,400 kg, was conceptualised to celebrate 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava'.



In a tweet, Mandaviya said in Hindi, "Congratulations India! This is the result of the able leadership of visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi. #VaccineCentury".



In an other tweet, the minister said, "Without the efforts of healthcare workers, crossing the milestone of 100 cr vaccination was impossible. Today PM Modi ji visited RML hospital and thanked healthcare workers there. I thank PM Modi ji for this encouragement".



The theme song has been voiced by renowned Padma Shri Awardee Kailash Kher. The Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharti Praveen Pawar was also present on the occasion.



--IANS

avr/skp/