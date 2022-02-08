10-yr roadmap in Agri R&D developed: Agri Minister tells LS

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) India has developed a clear roadmap for next 10 years harnessing the power of science and innovation for securing food and nutritional security of her people, farmers' prosperity, the Lok Sabha was told on Tuesday.



The roadmap developed by Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) will also enhance natural resource base to promote inclusive growth and sustainable development of Indian agriculture sector, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.



The focused areas of research and development include genetic enhancement of plants / animals / fish for higher productivity under increased intensity of biotic and abiotic stresses, productivity enhancement through sustainable intensification, and mechanization of agriculture and food system, enhancing value, safety and income through food processing, development of energy efficient technologies and farming practices, education and human-resource development & developing and promoting innovations in technology transfer systems, he said.



Technology demonstrations at the farmers' fields in close coordination with the Central departments and agencies with those of state government concerned are carried out to ensure that the newer technologies such as improved variety seeds of crops, new breeds / strains of livestock and fish and the improved production and protection technologies reach the farmers and end users in shortest possible time, Tomar claimed.



For this purpose, a network of 729 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) has been created at district level in the country. Technology transfer also happens through systems using knowledge platforms such as portals, mobile Apps, and web-based communication networks.



The capacity building of farmers, farmers groups and community-based organisations like Farmers Producer Organisations (FPOs), Self Help Groups (SHGs) etc. for acquiring knowledge and advisory for capacity building is also given focused attention, the Minister said, adding, aceThe rapid developments in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) are used as facilitator for faster dissemination of information and technologies developed by the National Agricultural Research System (NARS)."



--IANS

niv/pgh









