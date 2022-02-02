10 people injured in road accident in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, Feb 2 (IANS) Ten persons were injured on Wednesday in a road accident in J&K's Poonch district.



Police sources said a minibus carrying the passengers went out of the driver's control at Swajian village of Mandi area in Poonch district after which the vehicle turned turtle.



"Ten persons were injured in this accident, 2 of them sustaining critical injuries. The injured have been shifted to hospital", police sources said.



