10 more students from Haryana return from Ukraine

Chandigarh, March 4 (IANS) Ten more students from Haryana returned from war-torn Ukraine on Friday and were provided assistance by the state government in Mumbai on their arrival, the state said.



Officers deputed at helpdesk in Mumbai gave each of them an air travel ticket and a cash of Rs 1,000.



Those who reached Mumbai are Manish Kumar from Kurukshetra, Himanshu from Faridabad, Rohit Singh Nain from Ambala, Vivek Chahal and Rahul Chahal from Jind, Mansi Sharma and Bhupender Singh from Yamunanagar, Diksha and Prateek from Karnal and Pradeep from Palwal.



So far, the helpdesk in Mumbai has facilitated 19 students belonging to Haryana.



Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has assured the students and their families that with the cooperation of the Central government, all citizens stuck in Ukraine would be brought back safely.



