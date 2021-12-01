10 houses gutted in Kashmir's Gurez

Srinagar, Dec 1 (IANS) Ten houses were gutted in a massive blaze on Wednesday in J&K's Gurez border sub-division of Bandipora district.



Administrative sources said the houses were gutted in a blaze in the Tulail area of Gurez sub-division.



"No loss of life has been reported in this fire incident. Relief teams have been rushed to the village. The cause of fire is being ascertained," administrative sources said.



