10 Chhath Puja devotees killed in road mishap in Assam

Silchar, Nov 11 (IANS) At least ten Chhath Puja devotees, mostly children and women, were killed when an autorickshaw, carrying them, collided with a truck in southern Assam's Karimganj district on Thursday, police said.



Police officials said that nine devotees, including five women and two children, died on the spot, while another who had managed to survive the mishap succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.



The tragedy took place at Boithakhal on the National Highway-8 in the Karimganj district along northern Tripura.



According to police, the victims, belonging to the tea garden workers' families, were returning by an autorickshaw after performing Chhath Puja.



The oncoming cement laden truck collided head-on with the autorickshaw.



Local people said that the truck driver was driving the vehicle at a high speed and lost control when the autorickshaw came from the opposite direction leading to the mishap. "The driver of the truck fled soon after the accident," a police officer said.



In separate tweets, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Forest and Environment Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, who hail from southern Assam, condoled the deaths and assured that the truck driver would be arrested.



The Chief Minister announced Rs one lakh compensation for the families of the victims.



