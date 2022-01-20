10 CCTV cameras stolen from JP Setu in Patna

Patna, Jan 20 (IANS) Unidentified thieves stole ten CCTV cameras installed on the 4,556 km-long JP Setu in Patna, an official said on Thursday.



CCTV cameras were installed to monitor traffic movement, accident and road robbery of the highly important JP Setu, located on the Ganga river, connecting state capital Patna to North Bihar via Saran and Vaishali districts.



"There were 12 CCTV cameras installed on this bridge which is connected to the control room of Gandhi Maidan Patna. As the live streaming of ten CCTVs was improper, it was reported to the headquarters. When a police team reached the JP Setu, they found that ten CCTV cameras were missing," the official of Patna control room said, requesting anonymity.



Despite the police teams from Patna and Saran districts being stationed on both sides of the bridge, the thieves were able to steal the CCTV cameras.



"In the last few days, the visibility in the region has been very low due to dense fog. The thieves may have taken advantage of it and executed the crime," he said.



--IANS

