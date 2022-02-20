1 killed, another injured after fire breaks out in Delhi (Ld)

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) A 24-year-old man was charred to death while another received severe burn injuries after a fire broke out in a house in the national capital's Uttam Nagar area on Sunday.



A Fire Department official said that they received a call about the fire incident around 10.14 a.m. at Phase-V, Om Vihar, Uttam Nagar in west Delhi after which as many as two fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.



The deceased was identified as Sahil, a resident of Uttam Nagar Delhi.



"The blast occurred in a drum filled with chemical (used for sticking foam) resulting in 90 per cent burn injuries to two boys," Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg told IANS.



When the firemen reached the spot they found both the boys -- Sahil and Talim -- severely burnt after which they were rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where Sahil was declared as 'brought dead'.



The fire was put out at 10.55 a.m. The police along with the Crime Team also reached the spot.



According to a preliminary probe, the fire was said to have caused by a short circuit.



The father of the deceased identified as Allaudin was engaged in the profession of repairing sofa and bed.



The police said the foam used for repairing the sofa had caught fire.



Meanwhile, the second injured Talib was referred to Safdarjung Hospital where his condition is still critical.



The police have registered a case under sections 288, 304 A of the Indian Penal Code and further probe is on.



