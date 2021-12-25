1 killed, 3 injured as car hits cyclists in Gurugram

Gurugram, Dec 25 (IANS) A 35-year-old security guard died and three others injured after their bicycles were hit by a car on Ardee City road in Sector-52, here on Saturday.



The accident occurred when Shailendra Kumar, a native of Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh, who worked as a security guard, and three others were hit by a speeding Honda Amaze from behind, post which their bicycles rammed into a divider, severely injuring them.



The injured were rushed to a private hospital by the car occupant and passers-by where doctors declared one of them dead on arrival and the rest were admitted for treatment.



The accused driver, identified as Manan Sanjeev (25), an advocate and a resident of Sector-50 in Gurugram, is in police custody.



Preliminary investigations suggest that the car driver lost control over the vehicle and hit the cyclists from behind.



The police said they are trying to establish the identity of the injured.



Investigation is on.



