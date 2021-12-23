1 in 2 of TWS users in India likely to upgrade in a year: Report

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) At least 50 per cent of the current true wireless stereo (TWS) users in India plan to buy their next TWS device in a year or less, says a new report.



According to a report by Counterpoint Research, the average selling price (ASP) of India's TWS market is expected to rise to the Rs 5,000-Rs 10,000 price band.



"TWS, despite being a newer technology in India, has a bigger list of market players and hence more options for the consumers. As a result, the market share is spread across many players," Pavel Naiya, Senior Analyst, Counterpoint Research, said in a statement.



About 60 per cent of the current TWS users in India plan to stick to TWS for their next hearable purchase. Battery life, sound clarity and voice quality are the top three factors that will be considered by the respondents for their next TWS purchase, the report said.



The survey, which included over 1,000 participants, indicated that the market will continue to get solid support even after the pandemic.



According to Counterpoint's India Hearables (TWS) Shipment Tracker, India saw TWS shipment of 7.9 million units in the third quarter of 2021 with the country starting to recover from Covid-19 restrictions.



"Our latest consumer survey deep-dives to understand the past purchase journey of TWS along with future preferences toward hearables, particularly TWS," said Arushi Chawla, Research Analyst.



"This study also reveals insights on the TWS design preference and outlook towards Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and health and fitness features in a TWS device," Chawla added.



