1 dead after strong winds hit Indonesian capital, satellite cities,

Jakarta, March 6 (IANS) Strong winds hit Indonesia's capital Jakarta and its satellite cities, killing one man and damaging houses as well as public facilities, local media reported.



The man, who was a driver of an app-based motorcycle taxi, reportedly died after being hit by a falling road sign board in Bekasi district, one of Jakarta's satellite cities, the district's Head of the Transportation Agency Deni Setiawan said on Saturday.



"He died from a severe injury on his head. There was one more person who was also hit by the road sign board. He has been admitted to a hospital due to a serious injury," Xinhua news agency quoted Setiawan as saying.



In Jakarta, strong winds reportedly made dozens of trees, billboards, road sign boards and ceilings in malls to collapse, causing heavy traffic in most parts of the capital, according to local news outlets.



Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said it had warned the residents over "potentials of heavy rains, strong winds and lightnings across the areas from day to night".



"The strong winds were caused by convective clouds, such as cumulonimbus, moving from the east to the west," BMKG's Head of Weather Prediction and Early Warning Division Miming Saepudin said.



