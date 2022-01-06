07,000 turkeys infected with bird flu in Israel

Tel Aviv, Jan 6 (IANS) Israeli authorities have detected an outbreak of the pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in about 107,000 turkeys, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said.



The infected turkeys were found in a farm in the village of Aviel near the coastal town of Caesarea, according to the Ministry.



This hotspot joins two coops in the northern village of Ram On, where 62,500 infected turkeys were detected on Tuesday, and dozens of coops with infected chickens and turkeys in northern and southern Israel detected in recent weeks, reports Xinhua news agency.



The outbreaks resulted in the killing of hundreds of thousands of chickens and caused an egg shortage in Israel.



"Ministry workers continue to work around the clock to eradicate the spread of the virus, and continue to maintain human and animal health," said Agriculture Minister Oded Forer.



The contagious H5N1 bird flu can also infect other animals such as cats, pigs, and tigers, and in rare cases humans as well.



