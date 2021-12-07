$60m funds to conserve Congo Basin, Andes-Amazon

New York, Dec 7 (IANS) The Wildlife Conservation Society is scaling up conservation efforts in the Congo Basin and Andean-Amazon countries, with $60 million in support from the Bezos Earth Fund to work in partnership with governments, Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities (IPLCs) and other organisations.



The Earth Fund announced $20 million for WCS's efforts in the Andes-Amazon and $40 million for WCS's efforts in the Congo Basin to support the conservation and preservation of at least 30 per cent of the planet by 2030, also known as 30x30.



Studies show that protected areas are one of the most cost-effective ways to safeguard nature, protect vulnerable human populations, and tackle climate change, provided they are located in the most important places, are well-managed, and respect the rights and needs of IPLCs.



In addition to protected areas, this funding will explore new mechanisms to support IPLCs in securing and managing their traditional forests. This funding is part of the September 2021, $5 billion Protecting Our Planet Challenge announcement by the Earth Fund and eight other organisations, the largest private funding commitment ever to biodiversity conservation.



"The Bezos Earth Fund commitment to conserving and protecting nature is transformational," said WCS president and CEO Cristian Samper.



"With this new support from the Earth Fund, we will scale up our work in the Congo Basin and the Andes-Amazon. We will work closely with the governments, IPLCs, and national organisations to support protected and conserved areas as strongholds for biodiversity and nature-positive solutions to combat climate change. We look forward to working with a coalition of Bezos Earth Fund grantees and our partners to ensure this new support advances our collective efforts on behalf of nature and people."



WCS teams have worked in the Andes-Amazon and the Congo Basin for more than 30 years in some of the regions' most ecologically intact forests.



The Andes-Amazon is the most biodiverse region in the world and holds some of the most important carbon stocks in South America. The Congo Basin is also the most biodiverse region in Africa and the world's single largest tropical net carbon sink.



--IANS

vg/dpb